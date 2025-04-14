Left Menu

Pakistan Celebrates Vaisakhi with Sikh Community

Pakistani leaders conveyed warm wishes to the Sikh community worldwide on Vaisakhi, emphasizing cultural diversity and religious freedom. President Zardari highlighted Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony, while Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the festive spirit's ability to unite communities. Celebrations at Nankana Sahib drew Sikh pilgrims from various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:31 IST
Pakistani top officials extended heartfelt greetings to the global Sikh community on the occasion of Vaisakhi. The occasion was marked by strong messages of cultural diversity and religious tolerance.

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony as a pillar of its national identity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Vaisakhi's symbolic significance, noting its representation of hope, unity, and renewal.

Nankana Sahib hosted major Vaisakhi celebrations, with the Minister of State for Religious Affairs welcoming Sikh pilgrims. Attendees hailed from both domestic locations and international regions, including India, reflecting the event's broad reach and inclusive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

