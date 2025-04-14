Pakistan Celebrates Vaisakhi with Sikh Community

Pakistani top officials extended heartfelt greetings to the global Sikh community on the occasion of Vaisakhi. The occasion was marked by strong messages of cultural diversity and religious tolerance.

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony as a pillar of its national identity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Vaisakhi's symbolic significance, noting its representation of hope, unity, and renewal.

Nankana Sahib hosted major Vaisakhi celebrations, with the Minister of State for Religious Affairs welcoming Sikh pilgrims. Attendees hailed from both domestic locations and international regions, including India, reflecting the event's broad reach and inclusive spirit.

