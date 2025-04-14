Mohan Bhagwat Lauds Ambedkar's Legacy at RSS Inauguration
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, praised Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar for his dedication to uniting Hindus and fostering social harmony, despite hardships. At the inauguration of the RSS regional office in Kanpur, Bhagwat highlighted Ambedkar's shared vision with RSS founder Hedgewar for national development and social upliftment.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), honored Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar for his lifetime efforts toward uniting the Hindu community and promoting social harmony, even in the face of personal adversity, during an event on Monday.
Speaking at the opening of the new RSS regional office, Keshav Bhawan, in Kanpur, Bhagwat drew comparisons between Ambedkar and RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He emphasized their common dedication to societal upliftment and vision for a strong, developed India.
The event coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the inauguration of what is now the largest RSS office in Uttar Pradesh. Bhagwat reiterated the organization's mission to restore unity in society and echoed Ambedkar's sentiments of belonging with the RSS, reinforcing the organization's commitment to national service.
