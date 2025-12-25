Rohingya Arrest at Kanpur Railway Station Sparks Security Concerns
Three Rohingya immigrants were arrested at Kanpur Central railway station after a tip-off. Lacking valid documents, the trio illegally entered India, planning to reach Delhi and then Jammu. They were questioned by several security agencies, and an FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act.
In a significant development, three Rohingya immigrants were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kanpur Central railway station, following an alert received through the Rail Help helpline.
The individuals, identified as Mohd Ibraheem, Mohd Hashim, and Shauq Tara, reportedly entered India from Bangladesh without valid documentation and were planning to travel to Delhi and onwards to Jammu.
The arrest was made after a detailed questioning by various security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, and the trio faces charges under the Foreigners Act as legal procedures continue.
