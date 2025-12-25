Rohingya Arrest at Kanpur Railway Station Sparks Security Concerns

In a significant development, three Rohingya immigrants were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kanpur Central railway station, following an alert received through the Rail Help helpline.

The individuals, identified as Mohd Ibraheem, Mohd Hashim, and Shauq Tara, reportedly entered India from Bangladesh without valid documentation and were planning to travel to Delhi and onwards to Jammu.

The arrest was made after a detailed questioning by various security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, and the trio faces charges under the Foreigners Act as legal procedures continue.

