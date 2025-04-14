Left Menu

A Step Closer to Sainthood: Antoni Gaudi's Legacy Lives On

Pope Francis has approved the initial step towards sainthood for Antoni Gaudi, the visionary architect of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia. With the Vatican recognizing Gaudi's 'heroic virtues,' his path to beatification awaits the attribution of a miracle, followed by a second miracle for canonization. Despite financial setbacks, Gaudi's unfinished masterpiece continues to captivate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:17 IST


Pope Francis has officially endorsed the first stage of the sainthood process for Antoni Gaudi, the renowned modernist architect responsible for Barcelona's Sagrada Familia. Known for his devotional life and architectural genius, Gaudi worked extensively on the basilica, a major Roman Catholic church and a UNESCO world heritage site.

In a significant Vatican announcement, Gaudi's 'heroic virtues' have been acknowledged. Turning this recognition into beatification requires a miracle attributed to him, and the eventual path to sainthood necessitates a follow-up miracle.

The Sagrada Familia, whose construction commenced in 1882, remains incomplete, having been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on tourism revenue, the primary financial source for the project. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this project is a testament to Gaudi's dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

