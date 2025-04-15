Dexter: Resurrection Unites TV Titans for Thrilling Sequel

In a thrilling update for Dexter fans, Marc Menchaca of Ozark fame and Reese Antoinette from Bad Monkey will make guest star appearances in the much-anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection. Menchaca steps into the role of Red, while Antoinette portrays Joy, as confirmed by Deadline. Filming began this January in New York, with the series set to debut on Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.

Leading the cast is Michael C. Hall, returning as the infamous serial killer Dexter. Familiar faces such as David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, and James Remar as Dexter's father Harry Morgan round out the ensemble, according to Deadline.

The show's universe expands further with David Magidoff reprising his role as Teddy Reed from the Iron Lake Police Department, alongside the return of John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits as notorious characters Arthur Mitchell and Miguel Prado, respectively. Additional star power is added with guest appearances by Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian.

