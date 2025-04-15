Left Menu

Dexter: Resurrection Unites TV Titans for Thrilling Sequel

Marc Menchaca and Reese Antoinette join the highly anticipated Dexter: Resurrection, premiering this summer on Paramount+. Michael C. Hall reprises his iconic role, supported by a star-studded cast including returning favorites and special guest stars. Production kicked off in January in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:42 IST
Dexter: Resurrection Unites TV Titans for Thrilling Sequel
Reese Antoinette and Marc Menchaca (Image Source: Instagram/@reeseantoinette). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling update for Dexter fans, Marc Menchaca of Ozark fame and Reese Antoinette from Bad Monkey will make guest star appearances in the much-anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection. Menchaca steps into the role of Red, while Antoinette portrays Joy, as confirmed by Deadline. Filming began this January in New York, with the series set to debut on Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.

Leading the cast is Michael C. Hall, returning as the infamous serial killer Dexter. Familiar faces such as David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, and James Remar as Dexter's father Harry Morgan round out the ensemble, according to Deadline.

The show's universe expands further with David Magidoff reprising his role as Teddy Reed from the Iron Lake Police Department, alongside the return of John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits as notorious characters Arthur Mitchell and Miguel Prado, respectively. Additional star power is added with guest appearances by Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025