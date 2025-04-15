Leslie Odom Jr's Triumphant Return to Hamilton's Stage

Leslie Odom Jr, known for his role as Aaron Burr in the groundbreaking Broadway musical 'Hamilton', is making his much-anticipated return to the stage where it all began. Set to reprise his Tony Award-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Odom's performance will run from September 9 to November 23.

Odom describes the stage as a place that gave him life and shaped his career. Despite leaving the production in 2016, he has fond memories of playing Burr, a character he embodied over 500 times. His return brings excitement as he reunites with a new ensemble and approaches each performance with fresh discovery.

After his 'Hamilton' success, Odom's career flourished with roles in 'Glass Onion' and 'One Night in Miami'. His diverse talent has seen him embrace television, film, and music, earning accolades across multiple platforms. As Odom prepares for his Broadway return, he revisits the biography by Ron Chernow, grounding his portrayal in historical authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)