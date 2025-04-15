Left Menu

Leslie Odom Jr's Triumphant Return to Hamilton's Stage

Leslie Odom Jr, an original cast member of the Broadway sensation 'Hamilton', is set to reprise his Tony Award-winning role as Aaron Burr. Odom returns to the Richard Rodgers Theatre from September 9 to November 23, ready to deliver another exhilarating performance. His career post-Hamilton continues to flourish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:47 IST
Leslie Odom Jr's Triumphant Return to Hamilton's Stage

Leslie Odom Jr, known for his role as Aaron Burr in the groundbreaking Broadway musical 'Hamilton', is making his much-anticipated return to the stage where it all began. Set to reprise his Tony Award-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Odom's performance will run from September 9 to November 23.

Odom describes the stage as a place that gave him life and shaped his career. Despite leaving the production in 2016, he has fond memories of playing Burr, a character he embodied over 500 times. His return brings excitement as he reunites with a new ensemble and approaches each performance with fresh discovery.

After his 'Hamilton' success, Odom's career flourished with roles in 'Glass Onion' and 'One Night in Miami'. His diverse talent has seen him embrace television, film, and music, earning accolades across multiple platforms. As Odom prepares for his Broadway return, he revisits the biography by Ron Chernow, grounding his portrayal in historical authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025