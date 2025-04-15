The Sweet Saga of Marshmallow Peeps: Easter's Controversial Candy Icon

Marshmallow Peeps, those vibrant candies inherent to Easter, are crafted in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, by the family-owned Just Born Quality Confections. Known for producing 2 billion candies annually, this brand evokes polarized opinions globally, with some celebrating its flavors and colors while others disdain its presence in Easter baskets.

Peeps have expanded into 14 flavors for Easter, from cookies and cream to sour watermelon. The candy surfaces in nine bright colors, transforming with each holiday. Despite mixed reviews, Peeps hold a significant cultural place during celebrations, inspiring use in recipes and artwork.

The rapid production process invented in the 1950s, which converts sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin into these marshmallow treats, is spearheaded by Bob Born's iconic machine. Millions are made daily in under six minutes, contrasting the labor-intensive hand crafting of yesteryears.

