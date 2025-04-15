Left Menu

Ospree Duty Free Shines at APTRA India Conference 2025

Ospree Duty Free successfully concluded its collaboration with the APTRA India Conference 2025 in Mumbai, highlighting India's burgeoning travel retail market. The event featured exclusive product launches, a gala dinner, and cultural performances, celebrating luxury and innovation in travel retail. Industry leaders discussed future growth opportunities in the marketplace.

Ospree Duty Free Shines at APTRA India Conference 2025
Mumbai played host to the APTRA India Conference 2025, with Ospree Duty Free taking the spotlight as the Platinum host partner. Held from April 7th to 9th at The Trident Hotel, the event gathered global leaders from the travel retail, aviation, spirits, and luxury sectors.

The conference focused on the emerging Indian travel retail market, driven by increased travel, airport developments, and evolving consumer preferences. The Gala Dinner on April 8th, hosted by Ospree Duty Free, featured a stellar lineup of performances, including a mentalist act, a sitarist ensemble, and a Bollywood dance troupe. Prominent personalities like Yuvraj Singh and Ajay Devgn attended, adding to the event's allure.

Ospree Duty Free's influence in the travel retail landscape was highlighted by a spokesperson, who emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and India's cultural richness in the industry. The event was a landmark moment for India's journey in global travel retail, setting the tone for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

