Woxsen University Partners with Spanish Basketball Titan for Global Sports Education

Woxsen University has partnered with Club Baloncesto Marín Peixegalego, a top Spanish basketball club, marking its first European sports alliance. The collaboration aims to enhance sports education through tournaments, talent exchanges, scholarships, and coaching programs, fostering a global learning environment for students, athletes, and coaches.

Woxsen University has entered into a strategic partnership with Club Baloncesto Marín Peixegalego, a leading basketball team in Spain's LEB Oro division. This alliance aims to foster global sports education through a series of initiatives, including international tournaments, talent exchanges, and scholarship programs.

This collaboration represents Woxsen University's first alliance with a European sports institution. It is designed to offer cross-cultural education benefits to students, athletes, and coaches on both sides. The partnership will contribute to the development of global competencies among Woxsen's students.

Woxsen's Vice President, Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, emphasized the importance of experiential learning and cross-cultural exchanges, stating that this partnership will cultivate global leadership skills. Club Baloncesto Marín Peixegalego is renowned for its focus on professional sports and youth development, which aligns with Woxsen's educational goals.

