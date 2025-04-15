Left Menu

Carlo Acutis: The First Millennial Saint of the Digital Age

The Catholic Church will canonize Carlo Acutis, a teenage web developer who passed away from leukaemia, as its first millennial saint on April 27. His dedication to faith and modern technology, alongside two attributed miracles, marks his unique path to sainthood, paralleling historical figures like Saint Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:02 IST
Carlo Acutis: The First Millennial Saint of the Digital Age

In a historic move for the Catholic Church, Carlo Acutis, a young web developer from the millennial generation who succumbed to leukaemia in 2006, is set to be canonized on April 27. Acutis will stand among revered figures like Saint Francis and Mother Teresa, as the Church's first millennial saint.

The intricate process of canonization, often starting five years post-mortem, includes stages like being named "Servant of God" and "Venerable," and requires documented miracles. While historical commissions rigorously investigate the candidate's virtues, miracles, perceived as divine acts facilitated through the candidate's intercession, are pivotal.

Acutis, who was beatified in 2020 after a miracle attributed to him, is credited with two miraculous healings, further solidifying his sainthood case. Renowned for his faith in miracles, he developed a website to document Catholic miracles worldwide, leaving a digital legacy that continues to inspire believers today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

