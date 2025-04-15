Kesari: Chapter 2 Premiere Attended by Union Minister in New Delhi

In an event marked by significant political and cinematic collaboration, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri was present at the screening of the much-anticipated film, "Kesari: Chapter 2," in New Delhi. Actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, alongside Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also graced the occasion.

The film, an intense portrayal of the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a compelling courtroom battle. Akshay Kumar steps into the role of C Sankaran Nair, facing off against R Madhavan, who plays Neville McKinley, the advocate for the British Crown.

In attendance, Minister Puri and Minister Sirsa engaged with the audience, fostering a sense of unity and national pride. Adding to the historical discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded Sankaran Nair's bravery in a public address. Akshay Kumar acknowledged the Prime Minister's words on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of honoring those who fought for India's independence.

