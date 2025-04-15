Left Menu

Kesari: Chapter 2 Premiere Attended by Union Minister in New Delhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan for the screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi. The film, portraying the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, highlights the heroics of C Sankaran Nair, as acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:08 IST
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Manjinder Sirsa at Kesari Chapter 2 screening (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an event marked by significant political and cinematic collaboration, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri was present at the screening of the much-anticipated film, "Kesari: Chapter 2," in New Delhi. Actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, alongside Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also graced the occasion.

The film, an intense portrayal of the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, features a compelling courtroom battle. Akshay Kumar steps into the role of C Sankaran Nair, facing off against R Madhavan, who plays Neville McKinley, the advocate for the British Crown.

In attendance, Minister Puri and Minister Sirsa engaged with the audience, fostering a sense of unity and national pride. Adding to the historical discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded Sankaran Nair's bravery in a public address. Akshay Kumar acknowledged the Prime Minister's words on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of honoring those who fought for India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

