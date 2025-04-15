Empowering Pangi: Himachal's Gateway to Progress

In a significant announcement on Himachal Pradesh's statehood day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared the release of financial aid for women in the tribal Pangi Valley. This marks the beginning of a new chapter of empowerment and progress for the region's women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Yojana, with Rs 4,500 disbursed to nearly 2,000 recipients.

Celebrations at the state-level Himachal Day event held in Killar also brought forward proposals for infrastructure improvements. A revolving fund of Rs 5 crore is set to establish Pangi as the state's first natural farming zone. Additionally, doubling the purchasing price of barley and improving essential road networks signal a transformative approach to agriculture and transport.

The ceremony also included the inauguration of educational and health facilities, such as a new Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and an upgraded Civil Hospital. Enhanced transport initiatives, cultural programs, and incentives for local industry, like homestay fee waivers, aim to drive comprehensive development across the valley.

