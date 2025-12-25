Left Menu

Union Minister Amit Shah Advocates for Natural Farming in India

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, emphasizes natural farming's benefits at a Farmers' Conference, citing it as essential for increasing farmers' income, conserving water, and promoting public health. Shah notes the government's efforts to integrate modern facilities for testing, certification, and marketing to leverage global markets.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently highlighted the detrimental effects of chemical fertilizers, linking them to various diseases, and strongly promoted natural farming methods as beneficial for farmers, health, and the environment.

While addressing a Farmers' Conference, Shah underscored the economic and environmental benefits of adopting traditional agricultural practices. He pointed out that natural farming can increase farmers' income while conserving water resources and enhancing the quality of produce by eliminating chemical residues.

To further support this shift, the government is developing an infrastructure encompassing soil testing, certification, and advanced laboratories to ensure that India's natural farming products meet global standards. Shah also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in establishing cooperative institutions to certify and market these products worldwide.

