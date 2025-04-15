Left Menu

Veeraswamy's Battle to Retain Its Iconic Regent Street Location

Veeraswamy, one of Britain's oldest Indian restaurants, is in a legal battle to retain its Regent Street location, threatened by a lease expiration. The Crown Estate, planning to refurbish the building, has not agreed to renew the lease. Veeraswamy, under MW Eat, seeks court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veeraswamy, a historic Indian restaurant on London's Regent Street, faces a potential relocation as a lease extension battle with the property landlords unfolds. The Crown Estate, citing refurbishment plans, has opted not to renew the lease for the Michelin-starred venue.

The restaurant, operating since 1926, has lodged a legal request for a lease renewal under its protected tenancy rights. This comes as the expiry looms in June. Ranjit Mathrani, director of MW Eat, expressed sentiments that the restaurant is not just an institution but a crucial part of London's culinary heritage.

The Crown Estate stated the necessity for significant upgrades to Victory House, including office enhancements and an entrance remodel. Despite offering to assist Veeraswamy in relocating within their portfolio, the property's historical significance remains a prominent concern for its current operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

