Mumbai Cricket Honors Icons with Named Stadium Stands

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has paid tribute to cricket legends by naming stands at Wankhede Stadium in their honor. The stands, now bearing the names of incumbent India Test captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Ajit Wadekar, and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar, reflect significant contributions to Indian cricket.

The resolution, made during the MCA's annual general meeting, declared that Divecha Pavilion's Level Three will henceforth be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand. Additionally, the Grand Stand Level 3 and Level 4 are named after Sharad Pawar and Ajit Wadekar respectively. The move is seen as a mark of respect and acknowledgment of their influence in the sport.

Ajit Wadekar's remarkable career, which includes leading India to historic series wins in West Indies and England in 1971, remains celebrated. Speaking on the occasion, MCA president Ajinkya Naik stated that these decisions demonstrate their deep respect for Mumbai cricket's pillars and their commitment to fortifying its future.

