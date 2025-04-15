Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Trial Amidst Health and Legal Battles

Harvey Weinstein's new trial for rape and sexual assault began in Manhattan, after his initial conviction was overturned. The trial, linked to the #MeToo movement, involves serious charges, including assaulting three women. Weinstein, suffering from health issues, could face life in prison if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:11 IST
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Trial Amidst Health and Legal Battles
Harvey Weinstein

Jury selection commenced in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's new rape and sexual assault trial, following last year's appeals court decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. Formerly one of Hollywood's top producers, Weinstein, 73, faces one rape count and two criminal sexual act counts. He maintains his innocence.

Amidst health struggles, Weinstein appeared in court in a wheelchair, clad in a blue suit and tie, and engaged with his legal team. The trial is anticipated to take six weeks, with Superior Court justice Curtis Farber overseeing jury selection from Manhattan residents. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction.

Weinstein, already convicted in California and sentenced to 16 years, may spend his life in prison if convicted again. Manhattan prosecutors accuse him of multiple offenses, including a new charge from 2006. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein, propelling the #MeToo movement into the spotlight. His film studio filed for bankruptcy amid the fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025