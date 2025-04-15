Harvey Weinstein Faces New Trial Amidst Health and Legal Battles
Harvey Weinstein's new trial for rape and sexual assault began in Manhattan, after his initial conviction was overturned. The trial, linked to the #MeToo movement, involves serious charges, including assaulting three women. Weinstein, suffering from health issues, could face life in prison if convicted.
Jury selection commenced in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's new rape and sexual assault trial, following last year's appeals court decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. Formerly one of Hollywood's top producers, Weinstein, 73, faces one rape count and two criminal sexual act counts. He maintains his innocence.
Amidst health struggles, Weinstein appeared in court in a wheelchair, clad in a blue suit and tie, and engaged with his legal team. The trial is anticipated to take six weeks, with Superior Court justice Curtis Farber overseeing jury selection from Manhattan residents. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction.
Weinstein, already convicted in California and sentenced to 16 years, may spend his life in prison if convicted again. Manhattan prosecutors accuse him of multiple offenses, including a new charge from 2006. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein, propelling the #MeToo movement into the spotlight. His film studio filed for bankruptcy amid the fallout.
