Harvey Weinstein Faces New Trial Amidst Health and Legal Battles

Jury selection commenced in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's new rape and sexual assault trial, following last year's appeals court decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. Formerly one of Hollywood's top producers, Weinstein, 73, faces one rape count and two criminal sexual act counts. He maintains his innocence.

Amidst health struggles, Weinstein appeared in court in a wheelchair, clad in a blue suit and tie, and engaged with his legal team. The trial is anticipated to take six weeks, with Superior Court justice Curtis Farber overseeing jury selection from Manhattan residents. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction.

Weinstein, already convicted in California and sentenced to 16 years, may spend his life in prison if convicted again. Manhattan prosecutors accuse him of multiple offenses, including a new charge from 2006. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein, propelling the #MeToo movement into the spotlight. His film studio filed for bankruptcy amid the fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)