Justice on Trial: Duterte Faces ICC Hearings for Crimes Against Humanity

The International Criminal Court commenced pre-trial hearings for Rodrigo Duterte, former President of the Philippines, accused of crimes against humanity linked to his controversial anti-drugs operations.

Duterte waived his right to appear, as prosecutors showcased evidence of alleged killings during his tenure as both Davao City mayor and Philippine president. The hearings allow the prosecutors to present their case, after which judges will have 60 days to decide whether to confirm the charges.

Victims' families celebrated the hearing as a step towards justice, while Duterte's supporters criticized his arrest, claiming political rivalry. Human rights groups claim up to 30,000 deaths during his presidency, diverging from police reports of a much lower toll.