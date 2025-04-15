Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Miscarriage Journey

In a heartfelt revelation, Meghan Markle has detailed her miscarriage experience, nearly five years ago, during an episode of her podcast, 'Confessions of a Female Founder'. She was joined by Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First, as they touched on personal challenges amid public roles, People reports.

During the discussion, Meghan outlined the difficulty of concealing personal grief while maintaining her public duties, noting, "I had to learn to detach from what I hoped for and reach a point where I could let go." She related this to Saujani's own experiences, highlighting the silent struggles many endure.

Back in 2020, Meghan revealed in a poignant essay how she lost her second child, describing the gut-wrenching moment she felt a "sharp cramp" and realized the loss while holding her son, Archie. Her candid account underscores the widespread yet seldom-discussed grief surrounding miscarriage.

