Baisakhi Breaks Ground at Washington's State Capital

Baisakhi, a significant Indian festival, was celebrated for the first time at the State Capitol in Olympia, the capital of Washington state. The festivities, hosted by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, included special proclamations to commemorate this cultural event.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, along with state senators and legislators, participated in the event. They recognized the contributions of the Indian-American Sikh community, known for their role in small and medium enterprises and in public service across the state.

In a notable gesture, Governor Ferguson proclaimed April 14 as Baisakhi Day across the Greater Seattle area, acknowledging the festival's cultural significance. The event also honored prominent Sikh community leaders for their positive impact on the region's diversity and economy.

