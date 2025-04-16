Left Menu

Country Meets Pop: Wallen and Malone's Duet Returns!

Country star Morgan Wallen and pop artist Post Malone are set to release their second duet, 'I Ain't Comin' Back,' on Friday. Their previous collaboration topped charts, and this release promises another massive hit. Wallen's upcoming album and Malone's Coachella performances add to their current buzz.

Updated: 16-04-2025 11:44 IST
Country Meets Pop: Wallen and Malone's Duet Returns!
Singers Post Malone and Morgan Wallen (Image source: Instagram account of Malone). Image Credit: ANI
Country singer Morgan Wallen and pop sensation Post Malone are reuniting for a new duet titled 'I Ain't Comin' Back,' according to Variety. The track is scheduled for release this Friday, following their smash hit from last year.

The duo shared the news on Instagram, stirring anticipation among fans for another chart-topping success, after their previous song, 'I Had Some Help,' dominated the Billboard charts post its May release ahead of Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album.

Their earlier collaboration broke Spotify's single-day country streaming record and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's 20 Songs of the Summer. Amid this buzz, Wallen readies his new album, 'I'm the Problem,' set for a May 16 release, featuring 37 tracks.

Speculation is rife about pop singer Tate McRae potentially featuring on Wallen's album after she posted a jersey with his initials. Meanwhile, Post Malone recently headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, delivering a mix of his hits and country-adapted tracks, with plans to perform again this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

