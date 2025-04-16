Left Menu

Tensions Rising: Lively and Baldoni's Battle Over 'It Ends With Us'

A storyboard artist alleges Blake Lively sought control over the film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us,' challenging Justin Baldoni's creative vision. Accusations of misconduct and harassment surface, with claims of Lively leveraging connections to influence film edits. Both sides face scrutiny amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:36 IST
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a brewing storm behind the scenes of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'It Ends With Us,' storyboard artist Talia Spencer has accused actress Blake Lively of attempting to seize creative control at the expense of director Justin Baldoni.

Spencer shared with E! News that she believes Lively tried to usurp power from Baldoni, whom she described as "kind and respectful." According to Spencer, Lively's efforts led to a "massive compromise" of Baldoni's original creative vision for the film.

The allegations are part of a larger conflict involving accusations back-and-forth between Lively and Baldoni. Court documents reveal claims of sexual harassment against Baldoni, which he denies, asserting instead that Lively leveraged her connections with Taylor Swift to sway the movie's final edit. Representatives for Lively have yet to comment on these serious allegations.

