Tensions Rising: Lively and Baldoni's Battle Over 'It Ends With Us'

In a brewing storm behind the scenes of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'It Ends With Us,' storyboard artist Talia Spencer has accused actress Blake Lively of attempting to seize creative control at the expense of director Justin Baldoni.

Spencer shared with E! News that she believes Lively tried to usurp power from Baldoni, whom she described as "kind and respectful." According to Spencer, Lively's efforts led to a "massive compromise" of Baldoni's original creative vision for the film.

The allegations are part of a larger conflict involving accusations back-and-forth between Lively and Baldoni. Court documents reveal claims of sexual harassment against Baldoni, which he denies, asserting instead that Lively leveraged her connections with Taylor Swift to sway the movie's final edit. Representatives for Lively have yet to comment on these serious allegations.

