SBI Life and Lucknow Traffic Police: Pioneering Safety with 'Protection First' Initiative

SBI Life Insurance, renowned for being a leading private insurer in India, is taking proactive steps to encourage a 'Protection First' ideology among the populace, believing it leads to a liberated, purpose-driven existence. Through its 'Life Suraksha Pakki, Toh Confidence Pakka' campaign, it teamed up with the Lucknow Traffic Police to set up an eye-catching helmet installation at the well-known 1090 Chaurah, aiming to foster discussions on responsible road habits.

Data from the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department indicates over 46,000 road mishaps in 2024, causing more than 24,000 deaths, with 576 fatalities in Lucknow alone. In light of these concerning figures, SBI Life also handed out free helmets to riders and pillion passengers at strategic traffic locations, emphasizing that helmet use is a fundamental expression of responsibility and caring, inspiring individuals to prioritize protection willingly.

The initiative was unveiled by Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance, with esteemed presence from senior police and company officials. This engagement with commuters encourages a mindset shift, presenting protective gear as a conscious decision beyond mere compliance. By installing a 20-ft hologram helmet at Ekana Cricket Stadium, the initiative extends its message to the cricket field, linking sports and life insurance protection as an enabler of dreams and ambitions.

