Stars in the Spotlight: From Space Launches to Legal Battles
This week in entertainment news: Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault in Hong Kong. Katy Perry and an all-female crew launch into space on Blue Origin rocket. Blackpink members go solo at Coachella. Jury selections begin for Harvey Weinstein's new trial, and Wink Martindale passes away at 91.
In a series of developing stories in the entertainment industry, J-pop sensation Kenshin Kamimura faces legal challenges in Hong Kong, pleading not guilty to accusations of indecent assault at a March event. Following this, Katy Perry made headlines as she voyaged into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, accompanied by a pioneering all-female team.
Meanwhile, Coachella saw a memorable event as Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie debuted independently, showcasing their distinct styles to an enthusiastic audience. In Manhattan, jury selection commenced in Harvey Weinstein's latest legal confrontation, highlighting ongoing dialogues on misconduct in Hollywood.
The sector also saw the somber news of Wink Martindale's passing at 91, closing a chapter on decades of iconic game show hosting. These stories and more demonstrate the ever-evolving narratives in the world of entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
