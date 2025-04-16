Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Genuine Tale of BSF Heroism

Actor Emraan Hashmi shares the vision behind 'Ground Zero', a film based on the heroics of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Aiming for authenticity over jingoism, the film portrays the officer's role in the 2001 terror attack operations, balancing realism with dramatic storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:03 IST
Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Genuine Tale of BSF Heroism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Emraan Hashmi reveals the purpose behind his latest film 'Ground Zero', centered on the bravery of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Hashmi underscores the filmmakers' intent to maintain authenticity, steering clear of overt nationalistic themes.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film narrates Dubey's critical mission to locate the architect of the 2001 terrorist assaults on Parliament and the Akshardham Temple. Hashmi, noted for roles in 'Awarapan' and 'The Dirty Picture', emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between true events and engaging drama.

Filmed in Kashmir, the production faced no challenges, and was marked by cooperation from locals and security agencies. Co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, 'Ground Zero' is set for an April 25 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025