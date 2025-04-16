Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero': A Genuine Tale of BSF Heroism

Actor Emraan Hashmi reveals the purpose behind his latest film 'Ground Zero', centered on the bravery of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Hashmi underscores the filmmakers' intent to maintain authenticity, steering clear of overt nationalistic themes.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film narrates Dubey's critical mission to locate the architect of the 2001 terrorist assaults on Parliament and the Akshardham Temple. Hashmi, noted for roles in 'Awarapan' and 'The Dirty Picture', emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between true events and engaging drama.

Filmed in Kashmir, the production faced no challenges, and was marked by cooperation from locals and security agencies. Co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, 'Ground Zero' is set for an April 25 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)