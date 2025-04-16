Reviving Tradition: Sanskrit Classes Spread Across Delhi
The BJP government in Delhi is launching a campaign to promote Sanskrit by offering free 10-day classes across 1,000 locations. Partnering with NGO Samskrita Bharati, the initiative aims to make Sanskrit accessible to more people. Participants can join by registering via missed call or QR code.
- Country:
- India
In a significant cultural initiative, the BJP administration in Delhi seeks to rekindle interest in Sanskrit through a series of 10-day complimentary classes. These educational sessions will be conducted at over 1,000 venues, including schools, colleges, and temples, as unveiled by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra.
Commencing on April 23, the program will be facilitated by NGO Samskrita Bharati, which will coordinate camps citywide. Each camp is designed to deliver two hours of daily instruction, focusing on fundamental aspects of Sanskrit. Minister Mishra emphasized the scale of this effort, highlighting the establishment of 1,008 camps citywide.
Notably, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari underscored the uniqueness of this endeavor, indicating it as an unprecedented movement to champion the learning of Sanskrit. The initiative is part of a broader cultural event that will culminate on May 4 at Delhi University, attended by esteemed personalities like Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others.
Court Orders Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Protest Incident
Court Orders FIR Against Kapil Mishra for Alleged Involvement in 2020 Delhi Riots
Court Orders FIR Against Kapil Mishra for Alleged Role in 2020 Delhi Riots