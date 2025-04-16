Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Sanskrit Classes Spread Across Delhi

The BJP government in Delhi is launching a campaign to promote Sanskrit by offering free 10-day classes across 1,000 locations. Partnering with NGO Samskrita Bharati, the initiative aims to make Sanskrit accessible to more people. Participants can join by registering via missed call or QR code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural initiative, the BJP administration in Delhi seeks to rekindle interest in Sanskrit through a series of 10-day complimentary classes. These educational sessions will be conducted at over 1,000 venues, including schools, colleges, and temples, as unveiled by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra.

Commencing on April 23, the program will be facilitated by NGO Samskrita Bharati, which will coordinate camps citywide. Each camp is designed to deliver two hours of daily instruction, focusing on fundamental aspects of Sanskrit. Minister Mishra emphasized the scale of this effort, highlighting the establishment of 1,008 camps citywide.

Notably, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari underscored the uniqueness of this endeavor, indicating it as an unprecedented movement to champion the learning of Sanskrit. The initiative is part of a broader cultural event that will culminate on May 4 at Delhi University, attended by esteemed personalities like Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

