Reviving Tradition: Sanskrit Classes Spread Across Delhi

In a significant cultural initiative, the BJP administration in Delhi seeks to rekindle interest in Sanskrit through a series of 10-day complimentary classes. These educational sessions will be conducted at over 1,000 venues, including schools, colleges, and temples, as unveiled by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra.

Commencing on April 23, the program will be facilitated by NGO Samskrita Bharati, which will coordinate camps citywide. Each camp is designed to deliver two hours of daily instruction, focusing on fundamental aspects of Sanskrit. Minister Mishra emphasized the scale of this effort, highlighting the establishment of 1,008 camps citywide.

Notably, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari underscored the uniqueness of this endeavor, indicating it as an unprecedented movement to champion the learning of Sanskrit. The initiative is part of a broader cultural event that will culminate on May 4 at Delhi University, attended by esteemed personalities like Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

