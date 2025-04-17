Left Menu

High-Profile Headlines: Star Trials and Goodbye to Game Show Icon

This brief covers current entertainment news: Kenshin Kamimura's trial in Hong Kong, 'The Great Gatsby' musical in London, Harvey Weinstein's new trial in New York, and the passing of game show host Wink Martindale. These stories highlight key moments impacting the entertainment industry worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:29 IST
In the entertainment world, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a Hong Kong courtroom this week, pleading not guilty to charges of indecent assault. The incident allegedly occurred at a restaurant in March, leading to his dismissal from Stardust Promotion.

Meanwhile, London's West End is glowing with 1920s charm, as a new musical adapts 'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The show explores opulence and the attainability of the American dream, providing a rich theatrical experience.

In U.S. news, jury selection commenced in a new trial for Harvey Weinstein, following the reversal of his 2020 conviction. Weinstein denies all charges related to sexual assault. In other headlines, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Wink Martindale, a beloved game show host who passed away at 91.

(With inputs from agencies.)

