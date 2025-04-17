High-Profile Headlines: Star Trials and Goodbye to Game Show Icon

In the entertainment world, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura faced a Hong Kong courtroom this week, pleading not guilty to charges of indecent assault. The incident allegedly occurred at a restaurant in March, leading to his dismissal from Stardust Promotion.

Meanwhile, London's West End is glowing with 1920s charm, as a new musical adapts 'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The show explores opulence and the attainability of the American dream, providing a rich theatrical experience.

In U.S. news, jury selection commenced in a new trial for Harvey Weinstein, following the reversal of his 2020 conviction. Weinstein denies all charges related to sexual assault. In other headlines, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Wink Martindale, a beloved game show host who passed away at 91.

(With inputs from agencies.)