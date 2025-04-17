Prime Video's Citadel Spin-offs: A Global Reboot in 2026

Prime Video has decided to discontinue its spin-off series from the 'Citadel' franchise, namely 'Honey Bunny', featuring Indian stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and 'Diana', starring Matilda De Angelis.

The plots from these shows will be merged into the much-anticipated second season of 'Citadel', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, slated to premiere in the second quarter of 2026, as reported by Variety.

This move comes after Jennifer Salke's departure from Amazon MGM Studios and aims to further interweave the thrilling stories of agents Nadia, Mason, and Orlick as they battle their adversary, Manticore, in a high-stakes narrative set against a global backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)