Left Menu

Prime Video's Citadel Spin-offs: A Global Reboot in 2026

Prime Video has halted its 'Citadel' spin-offs, 'Honey Bunny' and 'Diana'. Instead, these narratives will be integrated into the second season of the original 'Citadel' series, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, which is set to premiere globally in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:40 IST
Prime Video's Citadel Spin-offs: A Global Reboot in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has decided to discontinue its spin-off series from the 'Citadel' franchise, namely 'Honey Bunny', featuring Indian stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and 'Diana', starring Matilda De Angelis.

The plots from these shows will be merged into the much-anticipated second season of 'Citadel', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, slated to premiere in the second quarter of 2026, as reported by Variety.

This move comes after Jennifer Salke's departure from Amazon MGM Studios and aims to further interweave the thrilling stories of agents Nadia, Mason, and Orlick as they battle their adversary, Manticore, in a high-stakes narrative set against a global backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025