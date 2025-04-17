Reading Bumps: The Rise and Fall of Phrenology

The idea that the contours of one's skull could reveal personality traits gripped popular imagination in the 19th century. Known as phrenology, this practice claimed scientific legitimacy but was eventually dismissed by the academic community as pseudoscience.

Initially conceived by German physiologist Franz Joseph Gall around 1800, phrenology's appeal endured well into the 1900s, particularly in English-speaking countries. Its persistence was partly due to its seemingly scientific method of understanding human nature and the allure of self-knowledge it promised.

Despite being criticized for its lack of scientific basis, phrenology found a way to weave into personal and social narratives. The practice supplied a framework for self-exploration and personal development, echoing modern-day self-help movements, even while misrepresenting scientific facts.

