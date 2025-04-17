Left Menu

King Charles's Reflection: The Paradox of Humanity

King Charles uses his Easter address to reflect on themes of war, human suffering, and heroism. He speaks on the complexities of human nature, exemplified by cruelty and kindness. During the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, he emphasizes the virtues of faith, hope, and love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:32 IST
In a profound Easter message, King Charles captured the duality of human nature, marked by cruelty and kindness, in his address on Thursday. His remarks on war and selfless bravery were both sobering and inspiring, touching on universal themes of faith, hope, and love.

The king, 76, poignantly pondered the paradox of humanity, where images of suffering are juxtaposed against acts of valor from humanitarians risking their lives in war-torn regions. He expressed gratitude for these unsung heroes amidst global conflicts.

Later, King Charles was set to join the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, honoring 76 men and 76 women with symbolic coins in recognition of their contributions to Christian service. He drew from the New Testament to underscore the enduring need for love above all virtues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

