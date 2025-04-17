King Charles's Reflection: The Paradox of Humanity

In a profound Easter message, King Charles captured the duality of human nature, marked by cruelty and kindness, in his address on Thursday. His remarks on war and selfless bravery were both sobering and inspiring, touching on universal themes of faith, hope, and love.

The king, 76, poignantly pondered the paradox of humanity, where images of suffering are juxtaposed against acts of valor from humanitarians risking their lives in war-torn regions. He expressed gratitude for these unsung heroes amidst global conflicts.

Later, King Charles was set to join the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, honoring 76 men and 76 women with symbolic coins in recognition of their contributions to Christian service. He drew from the New Testament to underscore the enduring need for love above all virtues.

(With inputs from agencies.)