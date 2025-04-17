Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Remembering Dheeran Chinnamalai's Legacy

Leaders in Tamil Nadu including Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and the opposition honored freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 269th birth anniversary. The event highlighted Chinnamalai's role in India's struggle for independence and his enduring legacy in the fight against colonialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:34 IST
Dheeran Chinnamalai
  • India

Tamil Nadu leaders gathered to honor the legacy of Dheeran Chinnamalai, a distinguished freedom fighter, on his 269th birth anniversary. Governor R N Ravi paid homage, describing Chinnamalai as a "legendary freedom fighter." Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with cabinet members, paid their respects through floral tributes.

Chinnamalai's influence remains strong, as emphasized by Governor Ravi, who called him a "towering force of resistance against British colonialism." The leader's strategic insight and courage laid the groundwork for India's independence movement, inspiring both contemporaries and future generations.

Chinnamalai's enduring legacy is credited for instilling an anti-colonial mindset in Tamil Nadu. Leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, joined the tribute, reflecting on Chinnamalai's impact on India's progress towards a self-reliant and prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

