Indri Founder’s Reserve: A New Era For Indian Single Malts
Piccadily Agro Industries Limited unveils Indri Founder’s Reserve, an 11-year-old single malt whisky that has gained international acclaim. Crafted in India's sub-tropical climate, this exceptional whisky honors founder Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, symbolizing India's rise in fine spirits. Limited to 1,100 bottles, it's a collector’s gem.
- Country:
- India
Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, the force behind India's rapidly growing single malt brand Indri, has launched its Indri Founder's Reserve 11-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky. This milestone release pays homage to the group's pioneer, Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, and signifies a new chapter in India's whisky scene.
Matured for 11 years in Ex-Bordeaux Red Wine Casks, this limited-edition whisky is a showcase of India's unique sub-tropical terroir. The extreme climate conditions at the Indri distillery in northern India hasten maturation, resulting in a complex and opulent whisky that stands apart in flavor and depth.
Limited to 1,100 bottles, Indri Founder's Reserve is available at 50% ABV for India and 58.5% ABV for international markets, offering a global audience a taste of Indian craftsmanship. Already renowned worldwide, this whisky underscores India's emerging dominance in the spirits industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)