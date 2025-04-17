Left Menu

Indri Founder’s Reserve: A New Era For Indian Single Malts

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited unveils Indri Founder’s Reserve, an 11-year-old single malt whisky that has gained international acclaim. Crafted in India's sub-tropical climate, this exceptional whisky honors founder Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, symbolizing India's rise in fine spirits. Limited to 1,100 bottles, it's a collector’s gem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:33 IST
Indri Founder’s Reserve: A New Era For Indian Single Malts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, the force behind India's rapidly growing single malt brand Indri, has launched its Indri Founder's Reserve 11-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky. This milestone release pays homage to the group's pioneer, Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, and signifies a new chapter in India's whisky scene.

Matured for 11 years in Ex-Bordeaux Red Wine Casks, this limited-edition whisky is a showcase of India's unique sub-tropical terroir. The extreme climate conditions at the Indri distillery in northern India hasten maturation, resulting in a complex and opulent whisky that stands apart in flavor and depth.

Limited to 1,100 bottles, Indri Founder's Reserve is available at 50% ABV for India and 58.5% ABV for international markets, offering a global audience a taste of Indian craftsmanship. Already renowned worldwide, this whisky underscores India's emerging dominance in the spirits industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025