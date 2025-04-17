Indri Founder’s Reserve: A New Era For Indian Single Malts

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, the force behind India's rapidly growing single malt brand Indri, has launched its Indri Founder's Reserve 11-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky. This milestone release pays homage to the group's pioneer, Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, and signifies a new chapter in India's whisky scene.

Matured for 11 years in Ex-Bordeaux Red Wine Casks, this limited-edition whisky is a showcase of India's unique sub-tropical terroir. The extreme climate conditions at the Indri distillery in northern India hasten maturation, resulting in a complex and opulent whisky that stands apart in flavor and depth.

Limited to 1,100 bottles, Indri Founder's Reserve is available at 50% ABV for India and 58.5% ABV for international markets, offering a global audience a taste of Indian craftsmanship. Already renowned worldwide, this whisky underscores India's emerging dominance in the spirits industry.

