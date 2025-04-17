Left Menu

The Controversial Role of T N Seshan During Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination

In his new book, Gopal Krishna Gandhi details T N Seshan's controversial actions following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991. Seshan, described as 'bossy,' proposed halting the elections and offered to become home minister. Despite his efforts, none of his suggestions were adopted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:45 IST
Gopal Krishna Gandhi's latest book, "The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India," uncovers the dramatic actions of T N Seshan, then Chief Election Commissioner, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Immediately after the tragic incident, Seshan, noted for his assertiveness, proposed stopping the ongoing general election and expressed readiness to serve as home minister, Gopal Gandhi writes.

The book also highlights that despite Seshan's urgency and influence, the existing government leadership, led by Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, decided to continue the election process without interruption, demonstrating their control over the crisis.

