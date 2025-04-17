Alka Pande Honored with Prestigious French Art Award
Alka Pande, renowned art historian and curator, has been awarded the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French ambassador. This accolade acknowledges her exceptional efforts in promoting Indian art globally and enriching Indo-French cultural ties through her extensive work in the arts.
- Country:
- India
In a prestigious ceremony held at the Alliance française de Delhi, French ambassador Thierry Mathou awarded Alka Pande, an esteemed art historian and curator, the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters distinction.
This honor recognizes Pande for her outstanding achievements in the field of arts and her dedication to promoting India's rich art heritage on a global stage. Her work has deepened cultural ties between France and India, enhancing the broader cultural landscape.
The award ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Yannick Lintz, and saw the release of Pande's new book, 'The Kama Quartet,' which sparked discussions on desires in art, featuring notable speakers from the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Spiritual and Cultural Heritage with Grand Chaitra Ramnavami Plans
Rangoli Mastery Recognized: Vijayalakshmi Mohan Honored for Cultural Heritage Promotion
India's Commitment: Rebuilding Myanmar's Cultural Heritage
Spectacular Cultural Heritage: The Commencement of Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra
IAEA Leads Global Efforts to Preserve Cultural Heritage with Nuclear Technology