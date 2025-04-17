Alka Pande Honored with Prestigious French Art Award

In a prestigious ceremony held at the Alliance française de Delhi, French ambassador Thierry Mathou awarded Alka Pande, an esteemed art historian and curator, the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters distinction.

This honor recognizes Pande for her outstanding achievements in the field of arts and her dedication to promoting India's rich art heritage on a global stage. Her work has deepened cultural ties between France and India, enhancing the broader cultural landscape.

The award ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Yannick Lintz, and saw the release of Pande's new book, 'The Kama Quartet,' which sparked discussions on desires in art, featuring notable speakers from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)