India Hosts Global Hub for Big Cat Conservation

India is set to become the global focal point for big cat conservation with the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) headquarters on its soil. This significant agreement was signed in New Delhi, marking a new chapter in international wildlife conservation efforts.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Project Tiger' anniversary, the IBCA has evolved into a treaty-based intergovernmental body. The headquarters agreement facilitates India's hosting of the IBCA secretariat, involving visas, privileges, and financial commitments, including a Rs 150 crore budget over the next five years.

Aimed at the conservation of seven big cat species, including tigers, lions, and cheetahs, the alliance seeks to promote global collaboration and consolidate conservation practices, positioning India as a leader in wildlife preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)