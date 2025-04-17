Drake vs. UMG: Super Bowl Showdown Over Defamation

In the latest chapter of the music industry's high-stakes drama, rapper Drake has expanded his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). The Canadian artist asserts that performances of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl halftime show and the Grammy Awards amplified false allegations against him.

Drake's amended complaint highlights that these high-profile events introduced millions to the controversial track, exacerbating threats against him and his family. Despite the omission of the word 'pedophile' during Lamar's Super Bowl performance, Drake argues that the insinuations have damaged his reputation.

Universal Music Group responded to the lawsuit, labeling the allegations as baseless and claiming that Drake is misguided by his legal team. UMG maintains its stance on creative freedom, while Drake seeks damages for what he perceives as efforts to cast him as a social outcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)