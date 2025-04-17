Left Menu

Drake vs. UMG: Super Bowl Showdown Over Defamation

The ongoing feud between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) intensifies as Drake expands his defamation lawsuit. He alleges that Kendrick Lamar's performance of 'Not Like Us' at high-profile events led to further defamation. UMG refutes the claims, defending its commitment to creative expression.

In the latest chapter of the music industry's high-stakes drama, rapper Drake has expanded his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). The Canadian artist asserts that performances of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl halftime show and the Grammy Awards amplified false allegations against him.

Drake's amended complaint highlights that these high-profile events introduced millions to the controversial track, exacerbating threats against him and his family. Despite the omission of the word 'pedophile' during Lamar's Super Bowl performance, Drake argues that the insinuations have damaged his reputation.

Universal Music Group responded to the lawsuit, labeling the allegations as baseless and claiming that Drake is misguided by his legal team. UMG maintains its stance on creative freedom, while Drake seeks damages for what he perceives as efforts to cast him as a social outcast.

