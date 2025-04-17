Left Menu

How Jambu Zoo Acquired Indian Grey Wolves

Two pairs of Indian grey wolves arrived at Jambu Zoo from Gujarat as part of an exchange with Sakkarbaug Zoological Park. After a stress-free journey, facilitated by Indian Railways, the wolves are under a two-week quarantine before being available for public exhibit.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two pairs of Indian grey wolves arrived at Jambu Zoo on the outskirts of the winter capital city from Gujarat, an initiative facilitated by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Wildlife Protection.

The wolves, originating from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh, were part of an animal exchange program in return for a pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo. The Indian Railways ensured a safe and comfortable journey using veterinary passenger units.

Upon arrival, the wolves were immediately placed under a mandatory two-week quarantine, monitored by a specialized team headed by Zoo Veterinary Officer Dr. Ranjit Singh Katoch. Following successful acclimatization, the wolves will be introduced to the public exhibit, enriching Jambu Zoo's biodiversity and boosting conservation awareness.

