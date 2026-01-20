Left Menu

Palghar Language Controversy: Gujarati Notification Sparks Political Debate

A Gujarati notification issued in Maharashtra's Palghar by the district administration has led to political uproar. Claims have been made that Gujarati is being imposed, with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) raising concerns. Officials clarified the intention was to aid Gujarati motorists and not to disrespect Marathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent notification in the Gujarati language by Maharashtra's Palghar district administration has ignited a political storm, with the Congress party alleging that Gujarati might soon be imposed on the state. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the matter as a serious concern.

The notification was issued due to a Communist Party of India (Marxist) morcha on January 19-20, which necessitated restrictions on vehicular movement along certain highways. The order was translated into Gujarati to accommodate motorists from Gujarat, drawing criticism, particularly from Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who remarked on the potential imposition of Gujarati.

Despite the political backlash, Palghar officials clarified that the original Marathi order was never meant to offend, insisting that translations were only for logistical reasons. A large number of vehicles traveling the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway justified the need for Gujarati communications, officials stated, dismissing any allegations of conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

