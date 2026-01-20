Palghar Language Controversy: Gujarati Notification Sparks Political Debate

A recent notification in the Gujarati language by Maharashtra's Palghar district administration has ignited a political storm, with the Congress party alleging that Gujarati might soon be imposed on the state. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the matter as a serious concern.

The notification was issued due to a Communist Party of India (Marxist) morcha on January 19-20, which necessitated restrictions on vehicular movement along certain highways. The order was translated into Gujarati to accommodate motorists from Gujarat, drawing criticism, particularly from Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who remarked on the potential imposition of Gujarati.

Despite the political backlash, Palghar officials clarified that the original Marathi order was never meant to offend, insisting that translations were only for logistical reasons. A large number of vehicles traveling the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway justified the need for Gujarati communications, officials stated, dismissing any allegations of conspiracy.

