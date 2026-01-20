Gujarat's Battle for Economic Quotas Heats Up

Leaders from the Patidar, Kshatriya, and other open category castes in Gujarat are rallying for a 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in local body elections. This demand, articulated at a meeting in Gandhinagar, challenges the recent implementation of a 10% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which leaders argue perpetuates discrimination.

Prominent community leaders, including Varun Patel, Dinesh Bambhaniya, Ramjubha Jadeja, and Hemang Raval, have united in this demand, urging the Gujarat government to make a timely decision. They have resolved to present their case before the state government and the Jhaveri Commission to ensure equitable representation across electoral bodies.

The backdrop to this demand is the Bharatiya Janata Party government's 2023 decision to introduce a 27% OBC reservation based on Jhaveri Commission's report. Criticism has arisen over a lack of transparency and adherence to proper procedures, leading to threats of electoral repercussions from the unreserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)