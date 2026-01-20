Left Menu

Gujarat's Battle for Economic Quotas Heats Up

Leaders from Patidar, Kshatriya, and other unreserved castes in Gujarat demand a 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in local body elections. Dissatisfaction with the current OBC reservation sparked accusations of discrimination. The state government is under pressure to address these demands and reevaluate reservation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:45 IST
Gujarat's Battle for Economic Quotas Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from the Patidar, Kshatriya, and other open category castes in Gujarat are rallying for a 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in local body elections. This demand, articulated at a meeting in Gandhinagar, challenges the recent implementation of a 10% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which leaders argue perpetuates discrimination.

Prominent community leaders, including Varun Patel, Dinesh Bambhaniya, Ramjubha Jadeja, and Hemang Raval, have united in this demand, urging the Gujarat government to make a timely decision. They have resolved to present their case before the state government and the Jhaveri Commission to ensure equitable representation across electoral bodies.

The backdrop to this demand is the Bharatiya Janata Party government's 2023 decision to introduce a 27% OBC reservation based on Jhaveri Commission's report. Criticism has arisen over a lack of transparency and adherence to proper procedures, leading to threats of electoral repercussions from the unreserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026