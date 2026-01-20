Left Menu

Gujarat Ventures into the Future: AI and Innovations on the World Stage

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, is exploring new opportunities at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The focus is on AI, defence, textile parks, and innovative financing. Sanghavi emphasizes Gujarat's strong investment legacy and its leadership role in advancing AI and world-class innovation.

Updated: 20-01-2026 22:57 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the state's ambitious plans to explore new opportunities across sectors including artificial intelligence, defence, textile parks, and innovative financing.

Sanghavi attended a joint press conference with fellow Indian leaders and highlighted Gujarat's strong history of drawing investments, noting the impressive MoUs signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. He praised Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership as a catalyst for the state's rapid progress.

Engaging with Chris Lehane of OpenAI, Sanghavi underscored Gujarat's commitment to building a dynamic ecosystem for responsible AI and technological innovation. During the WEF, he plans to hold high-level meetings to attract further investment in advanced sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy.

