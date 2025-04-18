Mizoram Honors Good Friday With Sacred Traditions

Mizoram, home to a Christian-majority population, observed Good Friday with deep religious zeal, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Churches of various denominations, including the Presbyterian and Baptist Church of Mizoram, organized special services while delivering sermons focusing on Christ's crucifixion.

The observance included traditional congregational activities like 'Zaikhawm' or 'Lengkhawm,' pivotal to the celebration of significant Christian occasions such as Christmas and Easter. Roman Catholic congregations held masses and reenacted 'Kraws Kawngzawhna' processions, involving hymn-singing and gospel preaching to commemorate Christ's passion and journey to Calvary.

The entire region observed a public holiday, with government offices and commercial entities shut to honor the day. The events began Thursday evening with Holy Communion, symbolizing the New Covenant. Easter Sunday celebrations, signifying Christ's resurrection, will follow on April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)