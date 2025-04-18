Ben Affleck Reveals the Terrible Truth About Batman Suits

Actor Ben Affleck has candidly criticized the iconic Batman costumes he donned during his role in the popular superhero films, describing them as 'horrendous to wear.' In a revealing interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor expressed his discomfort with the suits, particularly highlighting how hot and non-breathable they are.

Affleck, who portrayed Batman in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021), and 'The Flash' (2022), lamented that the suits were designed more for visual appeal than practicality. 'There's no thought put into the human being,' he said, noting the excessive sweating and exhaustion the suits caused.

He humorously suggested that perhaps actors like Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, who also played Batman, were better suited to manage the costumes' challenges. The latest 'Batman' film, released in 2022, featured Pattinson alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell and was directed by Matt Reeves.

