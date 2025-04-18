Left Menu

Ben Affleck Reveals the Terrible Truth About Batman Suits

Ben Affleck criticizes the Batman suits he wore, calling them 'horrendous' and emphasizing their uncomfortable design. He discusses the lack of practicality leading to excessive heat and discomfort, affecting his performance. He humorously suggests fellow actors might handle it better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:44 IST
Ben Affleck Reveals the Terrible Truth About Batman Suits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ben Affleck has candidly criticized the iconic Batman costumes he donned during his role in the popular superhero films, describing them as 'horrendous to wear.' In a revealing interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor expressed his discomfort with the suits, particularly highlighting how hot and non-breathable they are.

Affleck, who portrayed Batman in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016), 'Justice League' (2017), 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021), and 'The Flash' (2022), lamented that the suits were designed more for visual appeal than practicality. 'There's no thought put into the human being,' he said, noting the excessive sweating and exhaustion the suits caused.

He humorously suggested that perhaps actors like Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, who also played Batman, were better suited to manage the costumes' challenges. The latest 'Batman' film, released in 2022, featured Pattinson alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell and was directed by Matt Reeves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025