Glen Powell Rides High with Upcoming Comedy Blockbuster

Actor Glen Powell is taking his talents to the comedy genre, partnering with renowned director Judd Apatow for Universal Pictures' latest film venture. Known for his successful roles in 'Twisters' and 'Top Gun: Maverick', Powell continues to expand his repertoire by co-writing the yet-to-be-titled comedy with Apatow.

The storyline centers on a country western star facing a dramatic career decline, a narrative likely to blend humor with poignancy. Apatow, a stalwart in the comedy genre, lends his experienced hand as both director and producer, with production under his own Apatow Productions.

This project also brings in Dan Cohen of Barnstorm and Kevin Misher of Misher Films in producing roles. Powell's involvement comes on the heels of his recent project 'Twisters', which debuted in 2024. Up next, he is slated to feature in 'The Running Man', directed by Edgar Wright, set for a November release.

(With inputs from agencies.)