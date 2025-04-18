Left Menu

Ryan Gosling to Helm New Star Wars Adventure 'Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Star Wars: Starfighter', a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy, scheduled for release on May 28, 2027. Announced by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, the movie delves into uncharted territories five years post-'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:31 IST
Ryan Gosling to Helm New Star Wars Adventure 'Starfighter'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is set to lead a groundbreaking new entry in the Star Wars franchise, titled 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027, as announced by Lucasfilm on Friday.

The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration 2025 event in Japan by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. The movie promises to explore new territory within the Star Wars universe, taking place five years after the events of 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

As a standalone adventure, 'Starfighter' features entirely new characters and narratives. The film's production is set to begin later this year, marking a fresh chapter in the Star Wars saga. Director Shawn Levy is known for his work on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Stranger Things', while Gosling recently earned critical acclaim for his role in 'Barbie'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025