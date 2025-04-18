Ryan Gosling to Helm New Star Wars Adventure 'Starfighter'

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is set to lead a groundbreaking new entry in the Star Wars franchise, titled 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 28, 2027, as announced by Lucasfilm on Friday.

The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration 2025 event in Japan by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. The movie promises to explore new territory within the Star Wars universe, taking place five years after the events of 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

As a standalone adventure, 'Starfighter' features entirely new characters and narratives. The film's production is set to begin later this year, marking a fresh chapter in the Star Wars saga. Director Shawn Levy is known for his work on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Stranger Things', while Gosling recently earned critical acclaim for his role in 'Barbie'.

(With inputs from agencies.)