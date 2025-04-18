Left Menu

Prakash Magdum Takes Charge as NFDC Managing Director

Prakash Magdum, a seasoned Indian Information Service officer, has been appointed as the managing director of the National Film Development Corporation. The appointment, approved by the appointments committee of the Cabinet, will last for five years. Magdum was previously the additional director general of the Press Information Bureau and CBC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:36 IST
Prakash Magdum Takes Charge as NFDC Managing Director
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Magdum, a senior Indian Information Service officer, has been appointed as the managing director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), as announced by the personnel ministry.

Magdum, belonging to the 1999 IIS batch, is currently serving as the additional director general at the Press Information Bureau and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned Magdum's new role at NFDC for a term of five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025