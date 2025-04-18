Prakash Magdum Takes Charge as NFDC Managing Director

Prakash Magdum, a senior Indian Information Service officer, has been appointed as the managing director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), as announced by the personnel ministry.

Magdum, belonging to the 1999 IIS batch, is currently serving as the additional director general at the Press Information Bureau and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned Magdum's new role at NFDC for a term of five years.

