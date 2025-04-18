Ryan Gosling Starstruck: New 'Star Wars' Adventure Announced

The much-anticipated announcement of a new 'Star Wars' adventure captivated audiences at the Star Wars Celebration event held in Tokyo. Lucasfilm revealed that 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' featuring Ryan Gosling, is set for a May 2027 release.

Director Shawn Levy, known for projects like 'The Pink Panther' and 'Stranger Things,' will helm the movie as a standalone story, differentiating it from the prequels and sequels the franchise is famous for. Filming will begin later this year.

The event, a vibrant gathering of 'Star Wars' aficionados, showcased an array of themed merchandise and memorabilia, from T-shirts to limited-edition lacquerware. Fans from across the globe echoed their admiration for the saga, citing its dramatic storytelling and cultural influences.

