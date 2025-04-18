Ryan Gosling Starstruck: New 'Star Wars' Adventure Announced
A new standalone 'Star Wars' film titled 'Starfighter' was announced at a celebratory event in Tokyo. Scheduled to release in May 2027 and starring Ryan Gosling, the film is directed by Shawn Levy. The event was celebrated with fans and a showcase of themed merchandise.
The much-anticipated announcement of a new 'Star Wars' adventure captivated audiences at the Star Wars Celebration event held in Tokyo. Lucasfilm revealed that 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' featuring Ryan Gosling, is set for a May 2027 release.
Director Shawn Levy, known for projects like 'The Pink Panther' and 'Stranger Things,' will helm the movie as a standalone story, differentiating it from the prequels and sequels the franchise is famous for. Filming will begin later this year.
The event, a vibrant gathering of 'Star Wars' aficionados, showcased an array of themed merchandise and memorabilia, from T-shirts to limited-edition lacquerware. Fans from across the globe echoed their admiration for the saga, citing its dramatic storytelling and cultural influences.
