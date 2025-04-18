Left Menu

Ryan Gosling Starstruck: New 'Star Wars' Adventure Announced

A new standalone 'Star Wars' film titled 'Starfighter' was announced at a celebratory event in Tokyo. Scheduled to release in May 2027 and starring Ryan Gosling, the film is directed by Shawn Levy. The event was celebrated with fans and a showcase of themed merchandise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chiba | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:01 IST
Ryan Gosling Starstruck: New 'Star Wars' Adventure Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The much-anticipated announcement of a new 'Star Wars' adventure captivated audiences at the Star Wars Celebration event held in Tokyo. Lucasfilm revealed that 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' featuring Ryan Gosling, is set for a May 2027 release.

Director Shawn Levy, known for projects like 'The Pink Panther' and 'Stranger Things,' will helm the movie as a standalone story, differentiating it from the prequels and sequels the franchise is famous for. Filming will begin later this year.

The event, a vibrant gathering of 'Star Wars' aficionados, showcased an array of themed merchandise and memorabilia, from T-shirts to limited-edition lacquerware. Fans from across the globe echoed their admiration for the saga, citing its dramatic storytelling and cultural influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025