Epic Return: INSV Tarini's Trailblazing Voyage

INSV Tarini, with two female officers aboard, triumphantly crossed Cape of Good Hope amid challenging conditions. Marking a significant milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the vessel heads home, highlighting India’s maritime exploration prowess. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi flagged off the journey from Goa in October last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:15 IST
INSV Tarini, carrying two courageous women officers, is on its way back home after successfully navigating the treacherous waters of the Cape of Good Hope, officials reported on Friday.

The voyage, part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, was ceremonially flagged off from Cape Town on Tuesday for its final leg back to Goa. Amid relentless rain and high winds, the crew has demonstrated exceptional seamanship and resilience.

This monumental achievement, recognized by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, exemplifies India's rising profile in global maritime exploration. The journey has not only set new standards in sailing but also inspired an entire nation with tales of determination and adventure.

