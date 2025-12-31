Massive Power Disruption in Odesa: Russian Airstrike's Aftermath
A Russian airstrike on Ukraine's southern Odesa region has caused a significant power outage, affecting over 170,000 residents. Emergency repairs are underway, according to the Energy Ministry. Additionally, major energy provider DTEK confirmed that two of its facilities suffered damage during the attack.
A Russian airstrike on Wednesday night inflicted power outages on Ukraine's southern Odesa region, leaving more than 170,000 residents without electricity.
The Energy Ministry reported that emergency repairs are currently in progress. In a separate statement, DTEK, a leading Ukrainian energy firm, confirmed that two of its facilities were targeted during the assault.
The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities and challenges faced by the region amid geopolitical tensions.
