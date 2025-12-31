Greenfield Corridor to Redefine Maharashtra's Connectivity Landscape
The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of a six-lane greenfield Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor at a cost of Rs 19,142 crore. This 374-km project will enhance connectivity and reduce travel time significantly, thereby boosting economic activity and employment in Maharashtra.
The Union Cabinet has given the green light to a significant infrastructure project in Maharashtra: a six-lane greenfield corridor connecting Nashik, Solapur, and Akkalkot. This ambitious project comes with a price tag of Rs 19,142 crore, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.
Set to be constructed under the BOT (Toll) mode, the 374-km Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor aims to boost regional connectivity between Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur. This key infrastructure upgrade aligns with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles, facilitating integrated transport infrastructure.
The development is expected to cut travel time by over 17 hours and trim the distance by 201 kilometers, providing a swift and safe passage for both passengers and freight. It will link with major expressways and generate significant employment, boosting economic activity along the route.
