Greenfield Corridor to Redefine Maharashtra's Connectivity Landscape

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to a significant infrastructure project in Maharashtra: a six-lane greenfield corridor connecting Nashik, Solapur, and Akkalkot. This ambitious project comes with a price tag of Rs 19,142 crore, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.

Set to be constructed under the BOT (Toll) mode, the 374-km Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor aims to boost regional connectivity between Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur. This key infrastructure upgrade aligns with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principles, facilitating integrated transport infrastructure.

The development is expected to cut travel time by over 17 hours and trim the distance by 201 kilometers, providing a swift and safe passage for both passengers and freight. It will link with major expressways and generate significant employment, boosting economic activity along the route.