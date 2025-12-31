Celebrated Poet Joy Goswami's Electoral Dilemma
Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami is involved in a hearing with the Election Commission regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite health issues, the poet's family intends to ensure compliance. Concerns have arisen about elderly voters during the process, prompting a supportive response from officials.
- Country:
- India
Celebrated Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been called for a hearing by the Election Commission in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a situation confirmed by his family on Wednesday.
Despite having undergone recent surgeries and his current health challenges, Goswami's family, led by his daughter Devarti, is gearing up to fulfill the commission's requirements. She noted the necessity of submitting documents as their names had not appeared on the 2002 voter list, identifying them as 'unmapped' voters.
This summons has brought to light broader concerns about elderly and ailing voters' hardships during the SIR process, prompting the Election Commission to allow hearings at the residences of those over 85 or severely ill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Young Voters Set to Shape Parliamentary Elections
People being harassed unnecessarily; over 50 lives lost within a month during SIR process, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal's Electoral Revisions: A Relief for Senior Voters
Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters
Assam's Electoral Roll Shake-Up: 10.56 Lakh Voters Removed