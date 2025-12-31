Celebrated Poet Joy Goswami's Electoral Dilemma

Celebrated Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been called for a hearing by the Election Commission in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a situation confirmed by his family on Wednesday.

Despite having undergone recent surgeries and his current health challenges, Goswami's family, led by his daughter Devarti, is gearing up to fulfill the commission's requirements. She noted the necessity of submitting documents as their names had not appeared on the 2002 voter list, identifying them as 'unmapped' voters.

This summons has brought to light broader concerns about elderly and ailing voters' hardships during the SIR process, prompting the Election Commission to allow hearings at the residences of those over 85 or severely ill.

