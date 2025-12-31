Left Menu

Celebrated Poet Joy Goswami's Electoral Dilemma

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami is involved in a hearing with the Election Commission regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite health issues, the poet's family intends to ensure compliance. Concerns have arisen about elderly voters during the process, prompting a supportive response from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:53 IST
Celebrated Poet Joy Goswami's Electoral Dilemma
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Bengali poet Joy Goswami has been called for a hearing by the Election Commission in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a situation confirmed by his family on Wednesday.

Despite having undergone recent surgeries and his current health challenges, Goswami's family, led by his daughter Devarti, is gearing up to fulfill the commission's requirements. She noted the necessity of submitting documents as their names had not appeared on the 2002 voter list, identifying them as 'unmapped' voters.

This summons has brought to light broader concerns about elderly and ailing voters' hardships during the SIR process, prompting the Election Commission to allow hearings at the residences of those over 85 or severely ill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to impact of high tariffs, slowdown in capital flows: RBI report.

Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to ...

 Global
2
48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2025 - highest in 8 years: DGP Rajeev Krishna.

48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2...

 India
3
Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

 India
4
Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025