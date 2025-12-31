Left Menu

China Evergrande Faces Financial Reporting Challenges

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd is facing difficulties in determining a date for the release of its pending financial results. Consequently, the company will continue the suspension of its trading activities, creating uncertainty for investors and stakeholders.

31-12-2025
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd is currently grappling with challenges around the publication of its pending financial results. The company has announced its inability to establish a reasonable date for this release.

This lack of clarity has led to the continued suspension of trading for the group's stocks, prolonging an uncertain period for its investors.

With no immediate resolution in sight, stakeholders remain on edge as the situation develops, highlighting the ongoing financial instability in the company.

